Emmalee Ann Moreland, 20, of Lusby passed away December 17, 2023. She was born September 3, 2003, in Prince Frederick to Shanna Moreland and James R. Phipps, Jr. Emmalee was raised in Huntingtown and graduated from Huntingtown High School in 2022, where she was a member of the marching band. She was currently employed as a Patient Care Technician at Calvert Health Medical Center. She obtained her nursing assistant, geriatric nursing assistant and medical assistant licenses through the Career Technology Academy. Emmalee enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and camping, she loved animals especially horses and most of all, loved spending time with her family and loved ones.

Emmalee is survived by her fiancé Brandon Dodson, her mother Shanna Moreland of Huntingtown and father James R. “Ricky” Phipps, Jr. of Chesapeake Beach. Also surviving are grandparents Pamela and Creed Moreland, both of Huntingtown and Linda Phipps of Chesapeake Beach, great-grandparents Ada and Earl Moreland, uncle Josh Moreland and wife Theresa, cousins Colton and Joshua Moreland, Jr., and Corrine and Steve Phipps, her future father-in-law Alfred Dodson, future sister-in-law Jessica Dodson and future brother-in-law Christopher Dodson, as well as other extended family members. Emmalee was preceded in death by her grandfather James Phipps, Sr. and great-grandparents Georgia and Cecil Raines.