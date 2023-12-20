June Ryan Matzen, 91, of Lothian, MD passed away December 18, 2023. She was born June 5, 1932 in Baltimore, MD, and was raised in Bladensburg, MD where she attended Bladensburg High School. June was employed as a bookkeeper with Citizens Bank for twenty years, and retired from the State of Maryland Child Support Administration in Upper Marlboro where she was a bookkeeper. She married Thomas F. Matzen December 30, 1985 and they resided in Lothian. June loved flowers and animals, and supported animal causes.

She is survived by her husband Thomas, a daughter Jackie Lynn Hyde and husband Brownie, and son Gary David Ryan and wife Denise, all of Lothian. She is also survived by grandchildren Jonathan, Jordan, and Jennifer Ryan, and Bryan Hyde, siblings Frances Ayres, Lynn Ayres, Mary Prenzel, Billy Ayres and Bunky Ayres. She was preceded in death by brothers Larry Ayres and Tommy Ayres.