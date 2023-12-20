June Ryan Matzen, 91,

December 20, 2023

June Ryan Matzen, 91, of Lothian, MD passed away December 18, 2023. She was born June 5, 1932 in Baltimore, MD, and was raised in Bladensburg, MD where she attended Bladensburg High School. June was employed as a bookkeeper with Citizens Bank for twenty years, and retired from the State of Maryland Child Support Administration in Upper Marlboro where she was a bookkeeper. She married Thomas F. Matzen December 30, 1985 and they resided in Lothian. June loved flowers and animals, and supported animal causes.

She is survived by her husband Thomas, a daughter Jackie Lynn Hyde and husband Brownie, and son Gary David Ryan and wife Denise, all of Lothian. She is also survived by grandchildren Jonathan, Jordan, and Jennifer Ryan, and Bryan Hyde, siblings Frances Ayres, Lynn Ayres, Mary Prenzel, Billy Ayres and Bunky Ayres. She was preceded in death by brothers Larry Ayres and Tommy Ayres.

Visitation
Thursday, December 21, 2023
11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.
Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

Services

  • Funeral Service

Thursday, December 21, 2023
12:00 P.M.

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

Interment

  • Burial
Fort Lincoln Cemetery

3401 Bladensburg Road
Brentwood, MD 20722

Contributions

American Cancer Society

405 Williams Court, Suite 120
Baltimore, MD 21220

800-227-2345

Link:
https://www.cancer.org/

Best Friends Animal Society

5001 Angel Canyon Road
Kanab, Utah 84741-5000

Link:
https://bestfriends.org/donate

This entry was posted on December 20, 2023 at 12:20 am and is filed under All News, obittest, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Bottom. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.