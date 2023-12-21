VIDEO: Santa Claus is Coming to Leonardtown

Featuring: Robbie Boothe, Donovan Farrell, Phillip Michael Parsons, Donald Quade, Tara Rae, Wes Ryce, LaKeisha Smith, and Brandi Sydnor.

Filmed by: Ed Winson Delmoro from Winson Media https://winson.media/ Vincent Chapman from Sargas Media https://www.sargasmedia.com/ Donovan Farrell https://www.donovanfarrell.com/

Drone footage by: Ed Winson Delmoro from Winson Media Matthew Stearns of Stearns Aerial Imagery, LLC (410) 610-0529

Editing by: Ed Winson Delmoro from Winson Media

Color correction by: Ed Winson Delmoro from Winson Media

Mixed and mastered by: Robby Wilson http://robbywilson.yolasite.com/

Extra special thanks to: Social Coffeehouse and Cocktail Bar https://www.socialonfenwick.com/

The REX https://www.therextheatresomd.com/

Flour Donuts & Bakery https://www.flourdonutsandbakery.com/

Guy Distributing Co., INC (301) 475-2811

Sweetbay Restaurant & Bar https://sweetbayrestaurant.com/

Southern Grace Farm https://www.southerngracefarm.com/

The Salted Scoop https://www.thesaltedscoop.com/

Antoinette’s Garden (301) 690-2500

Shepherd’s Old Field Market https://www.shepherdsoldfield.com/

Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department https://www.lvfd1.org/

T-Bone and Heather Star 98.3 FM https://star983.com/

Town of Leonardtown https://leonardtown.somd.com/

Laschelle McKay Brandy Blackstone George & Stefanie Hall Jeremy & Melanie Redman Tim & Darla Sydnor Santa Claus: Nick Adams Tim Sydnor Tim Marum Patrick Russell JR Anderson Todd Cease

For a FREE download of this song please visit https://donovanfarrell.com/

Merry Christmas to all!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>