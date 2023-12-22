La Plata High School Student Facing Charges for Disorderly Conduct and Disruption of School Activities

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 11:20 a.m., a student at La Plata High School became disorderly and refused directions from school administrators and staff.

Multiple attempts were made to de-escalate the situation, but the student refused to leave the classroom and continued to scream.

The classroom was evacuated, and the school was placed on a brief hold while the student was escorted out of the classroom and released to their parent who had arrived.

The student will be charged with disorderly conduct and disruption of school activities.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Cpl. Burger at 301-609-3282 ext.0475.