Charles Herbert Flowers High School Student Facing Charges After Bringing Loaded Handgun to School

The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating after a student at Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Springdale brought a loaded gun onto school property today.

The 18-year-old suspect is Ke’Shawn Reeves of Lanham.

This morning, at approximately 8:20 am, the PGPD was notified that Prince George’s County Schools security personnel recovered the gun from the student.

The student will be charged with handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, loaded handgun on person and additional charges.