EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: State Police Conduct Stationary Traffic Safety Operation Followed by Roving Traffic Enforcement

On December 21, 2023, troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, K-9 Unit, and the State Highway Administration conducted a stationary traffic safety operation in the Great Mills area followed by roving traffic enforcement throughout the county with an emphasis focused on areas with increased rates of collisions and drivers operating motor vehicles while impaired.

During the operation over 160 vehicles and 12 commercial vehicles were stopped for a variety of violations of the Maryland Motor Vehicle Laws.

Over 25 citations and warnings were issued to motorist for moving violations

Over 15 citations and warnings were issued to motorist who were caught using their handheld phone while their vehicle was in motion.

Over 35 citations and warnings were issued to motorist for registration violations such as expired registration plates, and unregistered motor vehicles.

Over 40 safety equipment repair orders were issued for vehicles operating unsafely on the roadway.

During the operation, they apprehended two drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol and/or CDS and one who additionally possessed CDS – not marijuana:

John Edward Colleary 4th, 33 of Leonardtown – DUI and CDS arrests

Clint Courtney Sanders, 63 of Clements – DUI

Any time drivers take their eyes off the road to use a phone, they are driving blind. Looking down at a phone to read a text or dial a phone number takes a driver’s eyes off the road for an average of five seconds – at 55 mph, that is equivalent to driving the length of three football fields – all without looking. According to the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office, more than 24,000 people are injured and 200 others die each year on Maryland roads as a result of distracted driving. Distracted driving contributes to 48 percent of all crashes in Maryland. Each of these injuries and deaths were preventable. This is especially important to our St. Mary’s County Highway Safety Office who are working on our State roadways on a daily basis.



