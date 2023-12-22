Maryland State Police Visiting Businesses During Holiday Season to Discuss Crime Prevention

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Prevention methods and considerations for keeping your property/business safer by removing or minimizing the opportunity for a crime to be committed:

Always lock all doors and windows when the business is closed

Make sure your surveillance system is functioning properly and there is someone who can access videos and provide a copy to law enforcement in a timely manner

Ensure alarm systems function properly and are set when the business is closed

Routinely check for faults in locks on doors and windows, alarms, lighting, and surveillance systems

Make repairs to damaged or broken locks, doors, windows, security/surveillance systems a priority

Post warning signs or window decals on your property to make individuals aware that security systems and surveillance systems are present

Always lock and secure valuables and never leave items of value unattended

Always lock and secure your personal and work vehicles and never leave items of value in the vehicle

Turn on exterior lights to prevent criminals from hiding in the cover of darkness

Immediately report the following to law enforcement by calling 911 or the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack non-emergency phone number at 301-475-8955 ext. 0

Any suspicious/criminal behavior/activity including trespassing, theft and/or destruction of property

Threats or threatening behavior made by the public

Threats or threatening behavior by disgruntled ex/current employees

What can the Maryland State Police do for you?

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack can investigate any violations of law committed on your property or within your business. Adhering to these tips will greatly decrease the chances of you becoming a victim, and things like the DVR security system will increase the chances of identifying a suspect and securing a conviction in court.

Help us help you!

