Charles County Detention Center Awarded National Accreditation For Quality Health Care Services

Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry and Charles County Detention Center Director Ryan Ross are proud to announce the Charles County Detention Center (CCDC) has earned accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care by demonstrating compliance with NCCHC’s nationally recognized standards of care for correctional health services in jails.

Accreditation recognizes the Charles County Detention Center’s commitment to providing quality health services for the incarcerated population.

To earn NCCHC accreditation, the CCDC underwent a rigorous professional assessment in May. During the assessment, a team of experienced physicians and experts in correctional health care surveyed the facility for compliance with jail-specific standards in several areas such as patient care and treatment, health promotion, safety and disease prevention, governance and administration, personnel and training, special needs and services, and medical-legal issues. “I am extremely proud of this achievement as it speaks to the level of commitment and quality of service demonstrated by all employees who work at the Detention Center in terms of the safety and well-being of incarcerated individuals,” said Sheriff Berry.



The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division manages the safety and security of the Charles County Detention Center. The Corrections Division is responsible for maintaining custody and security of pretrial and sentenced individuals.

In 2019 the Charles County Sheriff’s Office embarked on a capital improvement project aimed at expanding the medical section of the Detention Center. In all, sixteen patient beds, a full-service dental office in the medical section, and a triage office in the booking area were added. Additionally, the medical unit’s existing exam room and medical equipment were upgraded.

“I salute the health care staff, custody staff, and leadership for their hard work and dedication on behalf of our patients. We have a constitutional obligation to provide health care to those incarcerated in our jail, and we are committed to doing so with innovation, excellence, and efficiency,” said Director Ross. “I would particularly like to thank our health services provider, PrimeCare Medical for working so diligently with us to achieve accreditation. For seven years, PrimeCare Medical has been our partner in delivering the high-quality care that accreditation now recognizes.

For 45 years, NCCHC’s highly respected standards have provided guidance to help correctional health professionals and administrators improve the health of their incarcerated populations and the communities to which they return, increase the efficiency of health services delivery, strengthen organizational effectiveness, and reduce the risk of adverse legal judgments. The consensus-based standards are developed in consultation with national experts in correctional health care, mental health, law, and corrections.

“In achieving NCCHC accreditation, the CCDC has demonstrated its commitment to quality, standards-based correctional health care,” said Deborah Ross, CCHP, NCCHC chief executive officer. “Accreditation is a voluntary process, and we commend the CCDC for successfully undertaking this challenge. The health of incarcerated people is a vitally important component of public health.”

