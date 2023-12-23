Police Recover Loaded Handgun from 17-Year-Old Henry Wise High School Student

The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating after a student at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro brought a loaded gun onto school property today. The suspect is a 17-year-old male.

On Friday, December 22, 2023, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the PGPD was notified that Prince George’s County Schools security personnel recovered the gun from the student.

The student will be charged with handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, loaded handgun on person and additional charges.