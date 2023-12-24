Pet Owners Reminded to Be Extra Cautious During the Holiday Season

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety reminds pet owners to be extra cautious during the holiday season. New sights, sounds and people can cause pets to become overwhelmed and may prompt them to react in unexpected ways.

To reduce stress on pets and ensure the safety of others, it is advised to secure pets when visitors are present. Pets may not react well to new people or young children and may become confused, scared or overprotective, causing them to bite or otherwise behave irrationally. If a pet does bite, secure the animal immediately and seek medical attention.

Pet owners should also take safety measures to prevent pets from potentially escaping, ensure gates stay latched and outside doors remain closed when pets are inside. If an animal does become loose, citizens should fill out a lost pet report online at www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com/lost. The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will not take lost-and-found reports over the phone.

“The holidays are a time when we join together to celebrate with our friends and family, and we often overlook our furry family members in the hustle and bustle,” said Public Safety Director Dave McDowell. “We know residents love their pets, so take a few easy precautions to make sure you keep your entire family happy and safe through the holiday season.”

It is also important for pet owners to remember that certain holiday foods, flowers and plants can cause harm or be deadly to pets if ingested. Guests and children are cautioned to not feed table scraps to pets to avoid making them sick. If you suspect your pet may have ingested something and is acting differently, contact your veterinarian or the nearest emergency veterinary hospital immediately.

Visit the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals online at www.aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control for a list of foods and plants that can be harmful to pets.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter provides compassionate, humane care and treatments to the shelter population and responsibly finds new homes for animals in the community. For more information about the animal shelter, please call 410-535-7387 or visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.