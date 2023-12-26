January 2024 Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

Kick off the new year with tickets to the first Maritime Performance Series concert of the season! In addition, check out a new art workshop and events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.

Monday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be closed on New Year’s Day. We will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2.

Jan. – Dec. 2024 – New Exhibit! Backyard Ballads 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., daily

Be sure you catch our newest micro exhibit, Backyard Ballads, which will be on display throughout the year. This exhibit will inspire visitors to engage in citizen science by learning how to create a welcoming bird habitat in their own yard, as well as learning how to identify our native bird species. Included with museum admission.

Thursdays, Jan. 4 & 11 – Sea Squirts 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is “Are they Fish? Jellyfish.” Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25 – 40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Included with museum admission. For more information, visit: Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Jan. 5 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from the Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits. For more information visit: Calendar • First Fossil Friday! (calvertmarinemuseum.com)

Monday, Jan. 15 – Holiday Event: Martin Luther King Jr. Day 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Join us as we shine the light on peace and harmony in our local community. Make a public commitment to your community by posting it on a promise wall sign. Find inspiration from the many quotes by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the many contributions of civil rights heroes in Maryland scattered throughout the museum. Hear a small clip of the “I Have a Dream” speech and listen to a few stories. Learn a little background about Martin Luther King Jr. and how his dream of peace is expressed by others at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Harms Gallery. For more information, visit: Calendar • Martin Luther King Jr. Day (calvertmarinemuseum.com)



This month’s theme is “Are they Fish? Starfish.” For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25 – 40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Included with museum admission. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Jan. 19 – Maritime Performance Series: DICK HENSOLD AND PATSY O’BRIEN7 p.m. – Dick Hensold is one of the leading Northumbrian smallpipers in North America, and Patsy O’Brien is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist from County Cork in Ireland. Music born from the age-old traditions of Ireland, Scotland, England, and Cape Breton is given new life in the hands of two of its Master musicians, delivering an evening of songs, tunes, and stories that have stood the test of time. Performance is in the museum’s Harms Gallery starting at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale. Tickets are $20 online, up to one day prior, at bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts and $25 the day of the concert and at the door.

Saturday, Jan. 20 – Coffee and Doughnuts and 20% off for Members

Museum members are invited to visit the Museum Store for coffee and doughnuts from 10 – 11 a.m. and will receive a FREE gift with a purchase of $50 or more! Gifts are limited to one per membership and are only available while supplies last or until 11 a.m., so plan to arrive early! Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store all day and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, Jan. 27 – Dee of St. Mary’s Dockside Tour 1 – 4 p.m.

Step aboard the museum’s sailing skipjack for an up-close tour of her 56 ft. deck with crew members during the off-season. Learn how watermen dredge for oysters, hoist the sails, and navigate the waterways of the Chesapeake. Included with museum admission.

Sunday, Jan. 28 – The Art of Drawing Birds 2 – 4 p.m.

Learn about the lives and habits of our native birds of prey with a naturalist talk, followed by an art workshop where you can learn how to draw birds of prey! Beginner and experienced artists, 16 years and older, will enjoy this workshop! All supplies and instructions are included. Participants will be able to take home their original drawings. $15 per person, and pre-registration is required. Admission applies to visit museum exhibits. Click here to register: The Art of Drawing Birds of Prey Registration (doubleknot.com)

