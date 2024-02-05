Maryland International Raceway Announces 2024 Season Schedule

Maryland International Raceway ™ (MIR) proudly announces the release of the 2024 schedule.

The 2024 racing season will include a new event to MIR, Holden Extavaganza held on May 11, 2024. The Florida based event makes the trek north for the first time as the largest Holden gathering in the US will make an appearance at MIR.

Signature special events in 2024 will include: two Swap Meets, two DK Racing grudge events, HDAY, four Xtreme Dragbike Association (XDA) events, Atomizer Racing Injectors Door Wars presented by ATI Performance Products, Truck Mania, three Custom T’s Grudge events, two King of the Creek 25k’s, Race Motive Roll Race, Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA), two War on Wheels events, Burchoil Jet Wars, Dreamfest, WDRA Sportsman Series, Superchargers Showdown, Ford Fever Classic presented by the Mid-Atlantic Ford Dealers, Mopar Eastern Classic, the Haltech World Cup Finals – Import vs Domestic presented by Wiseco, and Footbrake Feast.



The largest all Honda and Acura event in the world returns to MIR! Honda and Acura enthusiasts will travel to. Do not miss this event, as some of the best-looking imports will be in the car show while the fastest ones will be on the track. Look for records to be reset on the ¼ mile by some of the best racers in the Import world. For more information go to https://gohday.com/

In motorcycle action, MIR will host four action-packed weekends April 19-21st, 2024. Miller Brother Productions returns with the Xtreme Dragbike Association (XDA) and each of these events will draw 700+ motorcycle racers and thousands of fans. XDA features 1/4 mile six-second, 230 mph Pro Street bikes along with several other pro classes, Grudge classes and sportsman classes. You can find out more information at www.XDAracing.com

The Atomizer Racing Injectors Door Wars presented by ATI Performance Products returns April 26th-28th, 2024. This event has become our signature outlaw event. It will feature the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA), Warriors Outlaw, MPC Real Street, Top Sportsman, our 1320 Fabrication ET Series presented by East Coast Collision program, and more! This is one of our “must attend” events this season. Be sure to catch Thunder Mania with back-to-back pro sessions Saturday night and fireworks!

The Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) is back at MIR June 13th-15th, 2024, and features Pro Nitrous, Pro Boost, Extreme Pro Stock, Pro Outlaw 632, Pro Street, Super Street, Pro Nitrous Motorcycle, Top Sportsman, Top Dragster, Bracket Bash, Pro Junior Dragster, and Top Junior Dragster. PDRA is home to the fastest 1/8-mile doorslammers on the planet – so be sure not to miss all the action. You can find out more about the PDRA at www.pdra660.com.

The summer heats up with the return of the fan favorite Burchoil Jet Wars and thrill show on Saturday, July 20th, 2024. This “wow factor” event will feature fireworks, jet funny cars, jet dragsters, a jet truck, Warriors Outlaw, MPC Real Street, 1320 Fabrication ET Series presented by East Coast Collision, and more. This event is ideal for all ages and a perfect night for families to come out and enjoy the show!

Funny Car Chaos will be the event to be at on the East Coast when it returns August 23rd-24th, bringing the largest field of Funny Cars in MIR history! If you love nitro and alcohol breathing monsters, then you won’t want to miss this event. Fast cars, close racing, and more, for something to cure your inner kid as a marquee category in drag racing will be in your backyard. Any funny car can be here, so be sure not to miss it! This event will also feature the Legends of Budds Creek car show and nostalgia bracket classes.

The 2024 edition of the legendary Superchargers Showdown will be another stellar event when it returns September 27th-29th. The second longest running event in the history of the facility continues to be a stapled feature on the schedule. Check out all the action with the final race for the NEOPMA Pro Mods on their championship weekend. Plus, Warriors Outlaw, Jet Cars, and the 1320 Fabrication ET Series presented by East Coast Collision, and more. Be sure to catch Thunder Mania with back-to-back pro sessions Saturday night and fireworks! More details to come.

As with every season, we save the best for last of the biggest and baddest events on the planet! The 28th annual Haltech World Cup Finals presented by Wiseco will feature Import vs Domestic drag racing and will be bigger than ever. This five-day event is held on October 30th – November 3rd 2024, and draws cars from NMCA, NMRA, LSX Shootouts, Buick GN Shootouts, Major Radial events, IFO, Pan-Ams, TX2K, HDay, FL2K and every other major event and series. WCF has over 350 heads-up racers from over 10 different countries battling it out on the ¼-mile for over $200,000 in cash purse and bragging rights in front of 50,000+ fans. Adding to that excitement is the famous bikini contest, a huge vendor midway, DJ’s and more. Records will fall, legends are made, and it all happens at one place! For more information on this event visit: www.importvsdomestic.com or follow them @importvsdomestic

MIR has some of the best bracket racers in the country and we have a great “big buck” bracket program designed just for you in 2024. MIR will once again host the two King of the Creek events on May 30th – June 2nd and September 5th – 8th. After a fantastic showing at the Footbrake Feast in 2023, it will return November 15th – 17th.

MIR also hosts four two-day ET Blowout Weekends with $5K to win in Top ET, $2K to win in Mod ET, as well as $500 to win with the Hubble Motorsports Junior Dragsters each day. The first Blowout of the season is the Opening Blowout held April 6th-7th. The Spring Blowout is held May 18th – 19th, the Summer Blowout is September 21st – 22nd and the final blowout of the year is the Fall Blowout on October 26th – 27th.

The Fall Blowout will not be an MIR points race, as this will conflict with the WDRA World Finals. Racers at the WDRA Sportsman Series will have a chance at $5k to win in Top ET, $2,500 in Mod ET and $500 in Junior Dragster on August 18th – 20th. Atomizer Racing Injector Door Wars presented by ATI Performance Products, Burchoil Jet Wars, and the Superchargers Showdown will all be 1320 Fabrication ET Series presented by East Coast Collision points races.

The Late Model Performance Midnight Madness Series and 1320 Fabrication ET Series presented by East Coast Collision are the backbone of our schedule and they both promise to continue delivering fun and friendly competition for you and your family to enjoy. Also, be sure to make Budds Creek your destination when you need to Test & Tune your car or bike on select Friday nights and Sundays.

We are excited to bring our racers, fans, media, sponsors, and vendors another great season of good times, racing and fun at Maryland International Raceway. We hope to see all of you at Budds Creek in the spring.

