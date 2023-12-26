Youth and Veteran Waterfowl Hunt Event Scheduled for February 3, 2024

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), in partnership with the Maryland Sportsmen’s Foundation, is offering a special hunting opportunity for all military veterans and youth hunters aged 11-16.

Participants will be able to hunt select properties in three regions of the state under the guidance of an experienced waterfowl hunter.

This special event coincides with the statewide youth, veteran and military waterfowl hunting day on Feb. 3, 2024, and is part of DNR’s efforts to increase recruitment, retention and reactivation of hunters in Maryland.



“The department is proud to offer this special event for our veterans and young hunters,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “We believe opportunities like this encourage more individuals to participate, both as hunters and mentors. Hunters of all experience levels are encouraged to apply.”

Applications are currently being accepted with a closing date of January 7, 2024. Following a random lottery drawing, selected applicants will be notified by January 17, 2024. No experience is necessary and a current hunting license is not required to apply. If selected, a license and all applicable stamps must be obtained.

More information and the application form is available on the DNR website. Individuals with land access who are interested to host an event, and any experienced hunters interested in mentoring, may contact Chris Markin at [email protected].