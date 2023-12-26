Christmas Day House Fire in Prince Frederick Under Investigation, One Dog Injured and One Killed

On Monday, December 25, 2023, at approximately 11:10 a.m., firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to the 2900 block of Honey Cove Court in Prince Frederick, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2-story residence with fire showing.

Firefighters deployed multiple attack lines and entered the structure where they located fire throughout the second floor with extensions to the first floor.

Over 50 firefighters from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s County responded to the scene as a working fire dispatch and tanker task force was requested.



Crews controlled the fire in approximately 35 minutes.

Two dogs were rescued and removed from the residence by firefighters where awaiting medical personnel administered oxygen to both animals. Sadly, one dog passed on the scene, the second was transported to an area vet hospital with serious injuries.

A next door neighbor called 911 when they observed smoke coming from the residence. The homes occupants were not injured as they were not home when the fire started.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office responded and is investigating the cause.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Photos are courtesy of the Prince Frederick and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments.

