UPDATE: Police Investigating Single Vehicle Collision That Claims Life of Great Mills Man

UPDATE: On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, police responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Willows Road and South Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park.

Units arrived to find a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 had struck a tree in a wooded area. The operator and sole occupant, Marcus Tyrone Harris, 69, of Great Mills, MD, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Fire/EMS.

Harris was traveling in the Dodge Ram, heading north on Willows Road, toward Great Mills Road, when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree.

At this time, alcohol, drugs, or speed are not considered to be contributing factors in the crash.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit has assumed this investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it is asked to contact Corporal Dale Reppel at 240-496-6694.



