Three Transported After Head-on Collision in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and King James Road in Lexington Park, for a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Dodge Ram and a Nissan Altima involved in a head-on collision with the pickup truck off the roadway and into a tree.

All occupants self-extricated prior to the arrival of First Responders.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated multiple patients on the scene.

Three patients were transported with injuries described as minor/non-life-threatening. At least two patients denied transport.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

