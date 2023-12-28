Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust Ends 2023 with Protecting 94 Acres of St. Mary’s County Land

As 2023 comes to a close, we thank you for your invaluable support and the many good things you have made possible. We wish you and your loved ones a Very Happy and Healthy New Year!

To cap off this year, On Dec. 21st, 2023, the Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust (PTLT) completed the acquisition of two new conservation easement in the Huntersville Rural Legacy Area, protecting 94 more acres of land in St. Mary’s County from development.

With this end of year addition to our land protection portfolio, PTLT has now protected over ten square miles of land from development

We’re quite proud of all that we accomplished in 2023 and our top 5 accomplishments!

Protected additional farms and woodlands through conservation easements Coordinated with the Southern Maryland Conservation Alliance to identify critical properties throughout Southern Maryland urgently needing protection from development Transitioned from all-volunteer, with hire of a conservation easement manager Worked to protect public lands from invasive species Resumed public activities in this post-COVID period

PTLT completed a purchase in May of a conservation easement on an 86.7acre property. By the end of this year, we should close on two more conservation easements totaling 93.58 acres. With these new easements, we will have protected more than 10 square miles of land from development – forever! Funding for these easements came from the Maryland Rural Legacy Program and from the U.S. Navy. Sue Veith of St. Mary’s County Government assisted us in evaluating conservation values of each of these properties.

Finally, special thanks to our donors. Donations help us fund such activities as the incidental costs of acquiring conservation easements and building a dedicated endowment for long-term stewardship of donated easements.

As you make your contributions this season, please consider PTLT in your charitable giving. PTLT is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization.

Thank you. I look forward to seeing you in the outdoors!

Frank Allen, President, Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust

CLICK HERE! To learn how to help, volunteer or to donate!