UPDATE: GoFundMe Started for Family of Indian Head Man Found in Mattawoman Creek

UPDATE 1/4/2024: A GoFundMe has been started by family members of Jamell Lee Heung II, of Indian Head.

Police located the body of an adult male on December 27th, 2023 in Mattawoman Creek approximately 2 miles away where Heung was last seen.

The investigation is still ongoing, however, family members confirmed it was Heung who was found.

If you would like to assist the family during this difficult time, click here.

Updates and additional information will be provided when it becomes available.

12/28/2023: On December 27, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the body of an adult male in Mattawoman Creek, about two miles away from Slavins Dock – the location where missing person Jamell LeeHeung, II, age 25, of Indian Head was last seen.

The decedent was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy and confirmation of the person’s identity.

Once the identity of the person has been confirmed, an updated press release will be issued.

LeeHeung was initially reported missing on November 25, 2023, to the U.S. Navy Police at the Indian Head Base where he lived.

On November 27, 2023, investigators from the Naval Criminal Investigation Service (NCIS) contacted the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in checking Mattawoman Creek near Slavin’s Dock in Indian Head to try to locate LeeHeung after developing information his car might be in that area.

The Charles County Dive Team responded and located LeeHeung’s vehicle submerged in the water; however, LeeHeung was not located.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Bringley at 301-609-6499.