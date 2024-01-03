UPDATE: Police Charge Brandywine Man With Attempted Murder After Shooting at Waldorf Hotel

On December 28, 2023 at 10:55 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Detectives investigated further and subsequently identified the suspect, and an arrest warrant was obtained for Michael Avon Johnson, 51, of Brandywine, charging him with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other related charges.

Michael Avon Johnson is 6’0” and weighs about 200 lbs.

Investigators are seeking Johnson’s whereabouts and Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

12/28/2023: On Thursday, December 28, 2023, at approximately 10:57 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Master Suites Hotel located at 2228 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an unknown aged male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Police are searching for a bald black male who fled in a burgundy pickup truck with Virginia registration plates bearing “1VY7471” Suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 and do not approach.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

