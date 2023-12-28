La Plata Police Department Requesting Public’s Assistance in First Degree Assault Case

December 28, 2023

On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at approximately 11:52 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the Dollar Tree located at 6607 Crain Highway, for the report of an assault in progress.

According to the victim, the first suspect exited a vehicle, and an argument began which quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

When a witness attempted to intervene and stop the assault, a second suspect exited the vehicle and assaulted the witness, later retrieving a dark colored handgun from the vehicle.

The second suspect pointed the gun at the witness and then “pistol whipped” the victim. The two suspects fled the area in a dark colored Acura, unknown registration.

Anyone witnessing the event or having video is requested to contact Corporal Robert Tippett, 301-934-1500.

This entry was posted on December 28, 2023 at 2:04 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.