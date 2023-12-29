Be The Driver – Who Saves Lives

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or greater is more than twice as likely to result in a fatality than a crash on a road with a speed limit of 45 or 50 mph, and nearly five times as likely as a crash on a road with a speed limit of 40 mph or lower. Despite a decrease in traffic volume during the COVID-19 state of emergency, law enforcement agencies say speeding and related citations remained consistent. Be the SLOW DOWN Driver urges motorists to obey speed limits. If you have a need for speed, stick to playing video games.