Be The Driver – Who Saves Lives

Maryland Highway Safety Office’s all-encompassing highway safety campaign focused on safe driving behaviors.
For the first time ever, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office is launching an all-encompassing highway safety campaign focused on safe driving behaviors, aptly named Be the Driver. The animated campaign depicts common situations that drivers, riders, and pedestrians often face and illustrates each road users’ personal responsibility. The ads will be featured year-round on local television, streaming music platforms, billboards, social media, and digital advertisement and be coupled with enforcement waves from state and local law enforcement agencies as part of a high visibility highway safety effort.
Be The FOCUSED Driver
One-third of fatal crashes were attributed to distracted driving. Cell phone use is one of the leading causes of distracted driving. However, other deadly distractions that take your attention from driving include eating, applying makeup, tending to children and changing radio stations. Be the FOCUSED Driver calls attention to the distraction that cell phones cause while driving and the probable consequences – a citation or a crash.
Be The MAKE A PLAN Driver
In Maryland, one-third of traffic fatalities are attributed to impairment by alcohol, drugs or both. Be the SOBER Driver messaging focuses on common scenarios where drivers have a decision to make – to be the sober driver and consume no alcohol or to make a plan to use a rideshare or get a ride home with another sober driver.
Be The SHARE THE ROAD Driver
Pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities accounted for 25% of all fatalities on Maryland roadways. Drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians all have a responsibility to share the road. Be the SHARE THE ROAD Driver reminds all road users that no matter how you travel to your destination, we should work together to get there safely. This includes stopping for pedestrians, giving bicyclists 3 feet of space when passing, and using crosswalks or intersections.
Be The LOOK TWICE Driver
The average car has multiple blind spots, which can make it challenging to spot a motorcycle. Drivers should remember to look twice and signal their intention before switching lanes, so motorcyclists have ample time to react. Be the LOOK TWICE Driver reminds drivers to take a second look for motorcycles. Motorcyclists are also reminded to practice safe riding behavior and never ride impaired.
Be The BUCKLED UP Driver
Over the past five years, failure to wear a seat belt has been a contributing factor in about one of every five motor vehicle fatalities on Maryland roadways. Be the BUCKLED UP Driver messaging focuses on a variety of common excuses drivers and passengers use for not wearing a seat belt properly. The campaign will also emphasize the most important reason to wear a seat belt – because it saves lives.
Be The SLOW DOWN Driver
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or greater is more than twice as likely to result in a fatality than a crash on a road with a speed limit of 45 or 50 mph, and nearly five times as likely as a crash on a road with a speed limit of 40 mph or lower. Despite a decrease in traffic volume during the COVID-19 state of emergency, law enforcement agencies say speeding and related citations remained consistent. Be the SLOW DOWN Driver urges motorists to obey speed limits. If you have a need for speed, stick to playing video games.