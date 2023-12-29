Maryland Minimum Wage Increases to $15 on Jan. 1, 2024

All Maryland employers will have to pay their hourly employees a minimum wage of $15 per hour starting Jan. 1, 2024. This requirement stems from the enactment of Maryland Senate Bill 555 (SB555), also known as the Fair Wage Act of 2023, which was signed into law by Maryland Governor Wes Moore on April 11, 2023.

Minimum Wage Rates

Maryland (As of January 1, 2023)

15 or more employees – $13.25

Less than 15 – $12.80

On January 1, 2024 – $15 for all, regardless of size

Minimum Wage

Most employees must be paid the Maryland State Minimum Wage Rate.

Tipped Employees Tipped Employees (earning more than $30 per month in tips) must earn the State Minimum Wage Rate per hour. Employers must pay at least $3.63 per hour. This amount plus tips must equal at least the State Minimum Wage Rate. Subject to the adoption of related regulations, restaurant employers who utilize a tip credit are required to provide employees with a written or electronic wage statement for each pay period showing the employee’s effective hourly rate of pay including employer paid cash wages plus tips for tip credit hours worked for each workweek of the pay period.

Amusement and recreational establishments must pay employees the required Minimum Wage Rate.

Employees under 18 years of age must earn at least 85% of the State Minimum Wage Rate.

Overtime

Most employees must be paid 1.5 times their usual hourly rate for all work over 40 hrs. per week. Exceptions:

Bowling establishments, and institutions providing on-premise care (other than hospitals) to the sick, the aged, or individuals with disabilities for all work over 48 hrs. per week

per week Agricultural workers for all work over 60 hrs. per week (Maryland Wage and Hour Agriculture Exemptions brochure)

Exemptions

Minimum Wage and Overtime Exemptions:

Immediate family member of the employer

Certain agricultural employees

Executives, administrative, and professional employees

Volunteers for educational, charitable, religious, and non-profit organizations

Employees under 16 working less than 20 hours per week

Outside salespersons

Commissioned employees

Employees enrolled as a trainee as part of a public school special education program

Non-administrative employees of organized camps

Certain establishments selling food and drink for consumption on the premises grossing less than $400,000 annually

Drive-in theaters

Establishments engaged in the first canning, packing or freezing of fruits, vegetables, poultry, or seafood

Overtime Only Exemptions

(must earn the State Minimum Wage Rate):

Taxicab drivers

Certain employees selling/servicing automobiles, farm equipment, trailers, or trucks

Non-profit concert promoter, theater, music festival, music pavilion, or theatrical show

Employers subject to certain railroad requirements of the U.S. Dept. of Transportation, the Federal Motor Carrier Act, and the Interstate Commerce Commission

Seasonal amusement and recreational establishments that meet certain criteria