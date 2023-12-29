Charles County Sheriff’s Office Commander, Captain Harry Ivers, Graduates from FBI National Academy

Sheriff Troy D. Berry and the men and women of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are pleased to announce that Captain Harry Ivers graduated from the FBI National Academy Session 288 on December 7. Captain Ivers was one of 198 fellow law enforcement executives who represented 45 states and the District of Columbia. The class also included members of law enforcement agencies from 24 countries, four military organizations, and six federal civilian organizations.

Captain Ivers, who was part of the Academy’s International Partnership Program, was nominated to attend the Academy by Sheriff Berry based on his leadership skills and professionalism. Less than 1 percent of the nation’s law enforcement executives are selected to attend this highly regarded program.

The Academy is known internationally for its academic excellence, consisting of eleven weeks of rigorous training in leadership programs such as police management, advanced communications, criminal law, behavioral science, and forensic science. The FBI Academy instructional staff, special agents, and other staff members holding advanced degrees, many of whom are recognized internationally in their fields of expertise, provide training.

In addition to classroom training, Captain Ivers participated in several fitness challenges and completed the Yellow Brick Road challenge, which is a six-mile obstacle course on the Quantico grounds and is the capstone fitness challenge of the National Academy. “The FBI National Academy was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I am grateful for the opportunity. The physical and mental training was world-class and I forged relationships that will last a lifetime,” said Captain Ivers. “My training will no doubt be of benefit to the Agency and our communities,” said Captain Ivers.

“Having graduated from the FBI National Academy a few years ago, I know this type of training is important and invaluable for our staff. They can take what they learn and better prepare themselves and their peers for policing in today’s changing and challenging world,” said Sheriff Berry.

Captain Ivers currently serves as the South Patrol Division Commander. He previously served in Patrol Operations, the Narcotics Enforcement Section, and as an instructor at the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA). Capt. Ivers also served as the Deputy Director and Acting Director of the SMCJA, and as the Commander of the Narcotics Enforcement Section. He served on the Emergency Services Team for 17 years and was Team Leader for 10 of those years.

Captain Ivers joins FBI National Academy alumni Sheriff Troy Berry, Chief of Staff Mr. Brian Eley, and Captain Joseph Pratta as well as several retired commanders of the Sheriff’s Office. Congratulations to Captain Ivers on tis accomplishment!

