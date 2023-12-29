Prince George’s County Police Department Investigating Fatal Shooting in Oxon Hill

Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Oxon Hill. The decedent is 41-year-old Tracy Williams Jr. of Washington, DC. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On December 26, 2023, at approximately 12:45 am, officers responded to the 5100 block of Deal Drive for a shooting. Once on scene, they located the victim in a stairwell suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device),or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.

Please refer to case number 23-0076825.