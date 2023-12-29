St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling’s Inaugural Year in Review

St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling reflects on this past year, showcasing the office’s commitment to justice, transparency, and community engagement.

New Leadership: On January 3, 2023, Jaymi Sterling was sworn in as the 22nd State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County, the first woman, and first Asian-American prosecutor elected to the office. In her inaugural address, she emphasized her commitment to transparency, integrity, and accountability while advocating for victims and prosecuting violent offenders.

Historic Appointments: Sterling’s appointments of Ashley Sowls, Keshara McGee, and Kirstin Riddle are historic firsts. Sowls, McGee, and Riddle are the first African American prosecutors appointed to the Office of the State’s Attorney’s for St. Mary’s County.

Secured $842,393 in Grant Funding: Sterling’s grant coordinator, the first in the history of the Office, successfully secured $842,393 in grant funding for technological advancements, victim services, and strengthening gun violence prosecution for a safer and more resilient community.

Creation of a Victim Advocacy Division to Support Crime Victims: Sterling initiated the formation of the Victim Advocacy Division in January 2023, a groundbreaking move for the office. Sterling implemented a division dedicated to support crime victims by utilizing grant funding to facilitate the immediate need. The State’s Attorney’s Office was recently notified it will be awarded a subsequent grant that will allow the office to provide additional services, to include streamlining victim notifications through website development, providing mental health services, and offering K-9 companion services for victims during court proceedings.

Sterling, in collaboration with Senator Jack Bailey, Delegate Brian Crosby, and Annie Kenny, a determined mother whose experiences navigating court-ordered visitation with a registered sex offender underscored the need for enhanced protections, spearheaded a new law that went into effect this year. The new law expands the definition of a “crime of violence” to protect a larger group of child victims, and also extends lifetime sexual offender supervision to cover a wider range of sexual crimes.

Successful Convictions and Sentences: Record convictions and sentences underscore the Sterling administration’s dedication to ensuring justice for victims.

Community Outreach Initiatives: This year, the Sterling administration hosted and participated in a record number of community outreach initiatives. Some highlights include:

• The 39th annual Project Graduation, spearheaded by the State’s Attorney’s Office in conjunction with numerous community and law enforcement partners to provide a safe, alcohol and drug-free, and memorable celebration for recent graduates from all the St. Mary’s County public and private high schools.

• Hosting the first ever Badges for Basketball in St. Mary’s County in partnership with the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, while teaming up with our county and law enforcement partners.

• Leading the first annual Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Kickball game with our community and law enforcement partners.

• Participating in the 20th annual Shop with a Cop back-to-school and Christmas events.

• Joining law enforcement partners for the Torch Run for Special Olympics.

• National Night Out with our law enforcement partners.

Traffic Safety Initiative – “Slow Down St. Mary’s”: Recognizing the importance of public safety, the State’s Attorney’s Office joined the Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police for the “Slow Down St. Mary’s” initiative to address traffic-related fatalities and focus on speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving.

Embracing Innovation for a Safer Future: By utilizing cutting-edge technology, the Office has been empowered by data-driven insights, streamlined case management, and bolstered decision-making processes. The launch of a digital case management system marks a significant milestone in the Office’s commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of legal proceedings. As the Office embraces these advancements, it reinforces its dedication to staying at the forefront of legal technology to ensure justice is served with accuracy and accountability.

A Year in Review: As this year ends, State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling and the dedicated team at the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office remain steadfast in their commitment to justice, innovation, and community well-being. Sterling extends gratitude to the St. Mary’s County community for their support and collaboration. With a foundation built on transparency, dedication, and the pursuit of justice, the State’s Attorney’s Office looks forward to an even more impactful year ahead, working tirelessly to uphold the principles that define a safer and more secure St. Mary’s County.

