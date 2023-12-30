Community Celebration of Life for Marcus Harris to be Held at Chancellors Run Park on Saturday, December 30th, 2023

On Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., a community celebration of life will be held at the Chancellors Run Regional Park located at 21905 Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills.

The funeral will be January 10, 2024., the family will release more details as they are confirmed. Please continue to keep the family and community in prayer.

Harris was a long-time employee of St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks and highly regarded and admired community member.

Sadly, on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, First Responders were alerted to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Willows Road and South Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck off the roadway and into a wooded area. The operator and sole occupant, Marcus Tyrone Harris, 69, of Great Mills, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Fire/EMS

