VIDEO of the Community Celebration of Life for Marcus Harris That Was Held at Chancellors Run Park
Photo courtesy of the St. Mary’s County Little League
On Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., a community celebration of life was held at the Chancellors Run Regional Park located at 21905 Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills.
The funeral will be January 10, 2024., the family will release more details as they are confirmed. Please continue to keep the family and community in prayer.
This entry was posted on December 29, 2023 at 10:16 pm and is filed under All News, Community, County, More News, Obituaries, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.