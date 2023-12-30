VIDEO of the Community Celebration of Life for Marcus Harris That Was Held at Chancellors Run Park

On Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., a community celebration of life was held at the Chancellors Run Regional Park located at 21905 Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills.

The funeral will be January 10, 2024., the family will release more details as they are confirmed. Please continue to keep the family and community in prayer.

