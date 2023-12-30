Joan Marie “Joanie” O’Dell, 76, of California, MD passed away peacefully on December 22, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 23, 1947, in Leonardtown, MD to the late Thomas Leon and Mabel L. Thompson Wood. Joanie attended St. Mary’s Academy and graduated in 1965. She worked as a flight attendant, legal secretary and finished her proud career at Burch Oil where she worked for more than 20 years.

Joanie was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and a devoted Catholic. She enjoyed duck pin bowling, traveling, RV’ing and eating crabs. She especially enjoyed time with family and friends. Some of her fondest memories took place at the World-Famous Wood Family Reunions. She was a patient, kind, loving and encouraging woman. Joanie was a firm believer that it was better to be rich in faith than in wealth.

Joanie is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Marx O’Dell, her children Stephen Combs (Corey), Nathaniel Combs (Paulina), Joshua Combs (Christina), stepchildren Brandy Tweedy (Butch), Morgan O’Dell (Melissa), and David O’Dell (Xingyu) along with 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with a Service celebrated at 12:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Pallbearers will be Stephen Combs, Nathaniel Combs, Joshua Combs, Morgan O’Dell, Aaron Combs, and Chance Fischer.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, 44724 Hospice Ln, Callaway, MD 20620.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements are being provided by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. in Leonardtown, MD.