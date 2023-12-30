Diamond Unique White, 27, perished on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at home.

Diamond made her debut on Wednesday, January 10, 1996, in a snowy blizzard at St. Mary’s Hospital to Portia and Darian White, Sr.

Diamond received her education through the St. Mary’s County Public School System. She was a proud graduate of Chopticon High School Class of 2014. She received various academic awards throughout her school years.

Employed by Genesis Logistics Inc., in Stafford VA, as a Dispatcher Coordinator, her co-workers spoke very highly of her. Additional jobs included working as an Optometrist assistant at Target Optical. Diamond was also a Certificated Nursing Assistant as she worked as a private duty CNA at The Charleston in Waldorf, MD.

In Diamond’s leisure time she loved to read, she also loved singing when she attended the Kingdom Hall with her family, she enjoyed fellowship with the friends in the congregation. Her hobbies included: poetry, astrology, history, ancestry and dancing. Diamond loved sports. Her favorite NFL team was the “Dallas Cowboys” after her pop-pop, uncle and papa. She loved spending time with her family, especially with her brother Bubba, they were extremely close siblings. She also loved attending her other brothers Barack and Mekhi sporting and school events. It gave Diamond great pleasure to be the eldest sibling. Having Billy and Priscilla in Diamond’s life enriched and extended her nuclear family.

She cherished the time spent with her mom (Mommy) and Papa Billy. Diamond was the officiant at their wedding. She was her grandparents’ (Mom-Mom and Pop-Pop) heart. Diamond was affectionately called “Dimes” by her daddy, “Pooh” by her mom, “Poosey” by mom-mom and “baby-girl” by pop-pop. Diamond had various nicknames “Sissy Pie” by Bubba; “Lump” by Uncle Dennis and “Diamond-Girl” by Aunt Sharon which she was more of a daughter than niece to them.

Diamond was the most kind-hearted, mild tempered, respectful, thoughtful, well-mannered and family oriented person that anyone could ever meet. She gave the best hugs and kisses. We all loved her, especially kissing her rosy fat cheeks.

She leaves to cherish her fond and celebrated memories with: her loving and supporting parents Portia (William) “Billy” Jordan and Darian (Priscilla Dyson) White, Sr.; her precious brothers Darian II “Bubba”, Barack & Mekhi White and Jayvon Jordan; caring sister Bianca Jordan; doting grandparents Leonard “Pat” & Deborah Baker, William & Pauline Holt and Ellen Jordan; uncles & aunts Dennis & Sharon Baker, Monica Thurmon-Jones, James A. Courtney, Cheryl (Djaka-Dingiswayo) Sidney, Brandon Brown, William Dyson and Dewayne Holt; first cousins Colvin (Rachael) Baker, Stephon “Mario” (Brittany) Scriber, Anyana-Nahyamaka, Zakiya and Bomani Sidney; great-grandmother Anna T. King; great aunts & uncles Carol (George) Minor, Michael, David, Calvin (Mary), Palmer (Margo), Marilyn, Gloria, Timmy and Kenny (Amy) King, James “Bull” Somerville, Marcelene and Joseph Taylor, Sr., Shannon Somerville and a host of extended relatives, the Jordans, Myron and Denise Woodland, Peter Butler, Evita Chapman and Deidre Mason. A special bond with Destiny “Dest the Best” M. Butler and beloved close friends, (more like sisters) Zakiya Sidney, Yalinda Butler, Shyanne Dyson, Kala Herbert, Brittany Baker and Kayana.

If we forgot to mention anyone by name, please charge it to our mind, not heart. This is an unimaginably difficult time for us.

Diamond was preceded in death by her baby brother William Darian White, who she loved dearly, paternal grandmother Joan Taylor Courtney, great grand-parents Palmer A. King, Sr., Bernice Rita & Joseph E. Taylor and Eva Beatrice & James Melvin Baker, Sr.