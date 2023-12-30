Timothy Rotzell, 76 of California, Maryland, formerly of North Palm Beach, Florida, passed away on December 24, 2023 at the Hospice House of St. Mary’s with his daughter by his side. He was born on July 22, 1947 in Easton, Pennsylvania to Charles Rotzell and Mary Romayne (Heard) Rotzell.

Tim graduated in 1965 from Bangor High School in Pennsylvania. In 1966, he was drafted to the United States military, choosing to join the Air Force, where he served as a parachute rigger in combat in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1970. After his time in the Air Force, he lived many places, but most notably in Orlando, Florida, speaking of his time working at the airport and going to Disney when it first opened. He later became a computer programmer for the United States government, working as a civilian with the US Army Aviation and Missile Command, until he retired in 2006 and finally returned to Florida to enjoy the warm weather again. In 2011, he came out of retirement and began his favorite job of all, Grandpa.

He met the love of his life, Kathleen, and they always joked that she convinced him to move from the Florida warmth to St. Louis, Missouri by telling him it rarely snowed. They were married on August 22, 1981 in St. Louis and together they raised their daughter, Amanda. He and his family loved to travel when Amanda was younger. Their most memorable trips were cruises and summer vacations to many different places like Sarasota, Williamsburg, Gulf Shores, and Pigeon Forge. Family was the most important thing to him, and he was without a doubt the protector and provider of the family, always putting everyone before himself, even up until his passing. im was the kind of dad that never missed a school performance or dance recital. As a grandpa, he continued that support, never missing a band concert or graduation ceremony, always being there for his grandsons.

Tim shared a love of all things involving ancient Egypt and extraterrestrial happenings with his grandsons and, after years of being outnumbered, he was happy to finally be able to watch football again with his son-in-law. If he wasn’t watching an episode of Ancient Aliens or a football game, you would find him watching World War II documentaries, action movies, or old black and white movies. He enjoyed listening to his “oldies music,” reading books on his Kindle, and playing puzzle games to relax. Tim was a man of few words, but if he had something to say, you knew that you should listen, because it was something important. He will forever be remembered and loved by all who knew him, especially by his two favorite people, his grandsons.

Tim was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Kathy, whom he had missed every day since she passed away in 2021. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Amanda Ramos, his favorite son-in-law, Ricky, and his grandchildren, Ricky and Timmy, whom he all loved dearly.

Services will be private.

