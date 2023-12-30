Bonita Ann “Bonnie” Therres, 63, of Hughesville, MD passed away on December 25, 2023, at Bridgepoint Hospital after a long, hard-fought battle.

She was born December 9, 1960, in St Mary’s County to Robert Burroughs (stepmother Phyllis Burroughs) of Mechanicsville, MD, and the late Joanne Roberts (stepfather Bill Roberts) formerly of Accokeek, MD.

On August 1, 1986, Bonnie married her loving husband, Joe Therres. They unknowingly met as kindergarten classmates and reunited years later over a game of Ms. Pacman. They went on to share a happy and fulfilling life together for more than 37 years.

Bonnie is survived by her husband Joe, son Keith Therres (partner Amanda and her children, Addie, Ryker, and Carly), and daughter Brittany Renner (TC), and granddaughters Hayden and Kenzie. She is also survived by her father Robert Burroughs and stepmother Phyllis Burroughs, brothers Jeff Burroughs (Robyn), Jason Burroughs (Katey), and sister Jennifer Murphy (Matt).

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert.

Soon after High School, Bonnie started working for the Federal Government with HUD. She forfeited her HUD career after 10 years to raise her children. Later, she started work again with over 20 years as an accountant with what is now known as Mudd and Moreland. She had the most tremendous work ethic, rarely taking a day off, including working long hours 7 days a week during tax seasons.

Nothing was more important to Bonnie than family, especially the children. Her smile took on a whole new meaning when spending time with her grandchildren. Weekends and Holidays were filled with family time. She was especially fond of her year-round planning of the annual family beach vacation so that no detail was missed. She loved watching baseball and softball, especially games played by Joe, Keith, or Brittany, and when they were not playing, the TV was tuned to the Nats. Bonnie had an amazing love for her animals and always made sure there was a special dog or cat in her life.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, January 7, 2024, from 5-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. A funeral service will be on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to meet immediately after at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge Hall.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Burroughs, Jason Burroughs, Mike Burroughs, Kenny Mueller, Matt Murphy and John Therres.

Memorial contributions may be made to: A Community That Shares, PO Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618, or the Humane Society of Charles County, 71 Industrial Park Dr, Waldorf MD 20602.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD.