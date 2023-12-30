Donald L. “Don” Evans, 84, of Hebron, MD passed away December 20, 2023 surrounded by family. He was born August 10, 1939 in Wilkes Barre, PA to Rita Barbara (Weyna) and John Joseph Evans. He was raised in Washington, D.C. and married Barbara Anne Raymond on May 28, 1957. Don and Barbara lived and raised their family in Riverdale, MD until moving to Huntingtown in 1972. Don was a member of Teamsters Local 922, and was employed with Giant Food as a fleet refueling and maintenance worker at the Giant Food warehouse in Landover, MD for twenty-nine years. In retirement Don and Barbara relocated to Hebron, MD. Don enjoyed classic cars, especially the 1957 Chevrolet. He also enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, camping and bonfires, and spending time with family.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Barbara in 2021, his brothers Gene Evans and Fred Evans, his sister Irene Divver, and his son-in-law John Ford. He is survived by his daughter Robin Marie Ford of Hebron, and son Donald L. Evans and wife Susan of Owings, grandchildren Lisa Marie Walker and husband Bobby of Lothian, and Jake Evans of Dunkirk, MD, great-grandsons Austin Walker and Luke Walker, brothers David Evans of St. Mary’s County and George Evans of Shady Side, and by sisters Mary Ann Winter of Shady Side and Helen Washabaugh of Texas.

There are no services planned for Mr. Evans at this time.