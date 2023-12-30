Danny Ray Sutphin, 63, of Prince Frederick passed away December 20, 2023 at home surrounded by family. He grew up in Calvert County and graduated from Calvert High School. Danny owned and operated his family saw mill business, Sutphin Lumber Company. He was dedicated to his work and family. Danny was a very intelligent person, who was great at math and managing money. He loved to cheer for the Baltimore Orioles and spend time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Danny is survived by his children Jessica Lynn, Travis Allan (Megan), and Felicia Nicole, grandchildren Michael Scott, Mackayla Marie, Mason James, Kyleigh Renee, Maverick Alex, Alaina Grace, and Ava Noelle, mother Gloria Ann Sutphin, and his cousin Randy “Diesel”, who he thought of as a brother. He was preceded in death by his father Billy Lee Sutphin.

The family asks everyone to dress casual for the services, per Danny’s request.

Visitation

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Rausch Funeral Home-Owings 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane

Owings, MD 20736 Services

Funeral Service Saturday, December 30, 2023

11:00 AM Rausch Funeral Home-Owings 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane

Owings, MD 20736 Interment

Burial Southern Memorial Gardens 10155 Ward Road

Dunkirk, MD 20754