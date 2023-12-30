Danny Ray Sutphin, 63,

December 29, 2023

Danny Ray Sutphin, 63, of Prince Frederick passed away December 20, 2023 at home surrounded by family. He grew up in Calvert County and graduated from Calvert High School. Danny owned and operated his family saw mill business, Sutphin Lumber Company. He was dedicated to his work and family. Danny was a very intelligent person, who was great at math and managing money. He loved to cheer for the Baltimore Orioles and spend time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Danny is survived by his children Jessica Lynn, Travis Allan (Megan), and Felicia Nicole, grandchildren Michael Scott, Mackayla Marie, Mason James, Kyleigh Renee, Maverick Alex, Alaina Grace, and Ava Noelle, mother Gloria Ann Sutphin, and his cousin Randy “Diesel”, who he thought of as a brother. He was preceded in death by his father Billy Lee Sutphin.

The family asks everyone to dress casual for the services, per Danny’s request.

Visitation

Friday, December 29, 2023
5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

Services

  • Funeral Service

Saturday, December 30, 2023
11:00 AM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

Interment

  • Burial

Southern Memorial Gardens

10155 Ward Road
Dunkirk, MD 20754

This entry was posted on December 29, 2023 at 10:30 pm and is filed under All News, obittest, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.