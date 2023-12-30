Mildred Elizabeth “Millie” Nutter, 76, a lifelong resident of Calvert County passed away December 25, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. She was born May 8, 1947, in Prince Frederick to Walter Hance Jr. and Alberta Elizabeth (Cochran) Williams. Millie grew up in Owings and graduated from Calvert High School in 1966. She married Pat Nutter in 1993 in Las Vegas and they have made their home in Owings. Millie worked as an administrative secretary for the Calvert County Detention Center for over 20 years. She was a former member of Lower Marlboro United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School. In her spare time Millie enjoyed music, reading, traveling, especially to Las Vegas, spending time with her family and spoiling her grandsons.

Millie is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Patrick Nutter “Pat” Jr., son Kenneth Groom Jr. and his wife Beth of Owings, grandsons Jakob and Lukas Groom, siblings Barbara McCoy, Gloria Schultz and her husband Ron, and Bryan Williams and his wife Ruth, stepchildren David Nutter and Tracey Buckmaster, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her stepson Patrick Nutter III.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Millie’s name can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at the address and link below.

The service for Millie will be livestreamed to the Rausch Funeral Home Facebook page and can be accessed by using the following link https://www.facebook.com/RauschFH.