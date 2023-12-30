Martha Jane “Aunt Jane’ Vick, 86, of Lusby, MD passed away on December 26, 2023 at her residence after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born Martha Jane Vick on November 11, 1937 to the late Rudyard Edgar and Catherine Turner Vick of Wilson, NC.

Jane is remembered as having a colorful personality, and as being a devoted caregiver to both her father and mother. In her prime years, she was the glue that held the family together, the person that took care of her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. She loved traveling, walking, reading, and cracking jokes. Miss Vick never forgot her North Carolina roots, where she no doubt got her sense of humor and will always be fondly remembered for her antics. She was always up for a good time and enjoyed Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley, Conway Twitty, Walker Texas Ranger, Andy Griffith plus more of the classic artists of her time.

Jane was a retired employee of Wachovia Bank, First Federal Savings & Loan, Columbia Savings & Loan, and the Watergate Hotel where she met many famous people and was on duty the night of the actual 1972 break-in. She was in Beirut during the Marine Corps barracks bombing in 1983.

Along with her parents, Ms. Vick was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Rita Marie Vick of Lusby, MD, her brother and his wife, Larry Kipling Vick and Diane Vick, and her nephew, Jeffrey Alan Vick, all from Candler, NC.

She is survived by her beloved family, niece, Joyce Ann McElhaney and husband, Kevin McElhaney, great-niece, Keston Frances McElhaney, great-nephew, Kevin Michael McElhaney and wife Kassie Blazer McElhaney, and two great-great nephews, Grayson and Chase McElhaney, all of Leonardtown, MD, great-niece, Jordan McElhaney of the UK, nephew, Daniel Raymond Vick and wife Sandy Marshall Vick of Normal, IL and great-nephew, Bryden Marshall of Bloomington, IL, great-niece, Lauren Vick Chapman and husband Bradley Chapman, great-great nephews, Liam and Sawyer Chapman, and great-great niece, Parker Chapman of Morganton, NC. She is also survived by her brother, Rudy Turner Vick and wife, Mona Vick of Lusby, MD, nephews and niece, Matthew Barbour, Jonathan Kluttz of Charlotte, NC and Daniel Barbour, Crystal Williams and great-niece, Nyome Barbour both of Greensboro, NC, along with many friends and family that have loved her through her amazing life!

Arrangements by Rausch Funeral Home, Lusby, MD are pending, and her final interment will be in Bailey Cemetery, Bailey, NC beside her beloved father Rudyard and mother Catherine.