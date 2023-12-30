Dennis Blair Zimmerman, 70, of Rose Haven passed away December 26, 2023. He was born January 11, 1953 in Takoma Park to George William and Dorothy (Kelley) Zimmerman. Dennis grew up in Silver Spring and graduated from Montgomery Blair High School. He worked for PEPCO for over 30 years, retiring as safety supervisor. Following retirement, Dennis went to work as a safety contractor for various construction companies. He married his wife Elizabeth on August 23, 2015. Together they owned and operated Solo Cup Water Taxi in Deale. Dennis loved to travel in his RV and recently purchased an RV property in Gatlinburg, TN. He was an avid fisherman and charter boat captain. He was a member of the Deale Captain’s Association. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and cars, especially his 1929 Model A.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth Zimmerman, daughters Kelly Zimmerman and Ami Zimmerman, stepchildren John Spencer and Jill Leach, grandchildren Hunter and Holly Saylor, Tyler Zimmerman, Kali Crofton, and another granddaughter on the way. He is also survived by his uncle Raymond Edwards and his wife Kathi.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to raise a toast in honor of Dennis and keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.