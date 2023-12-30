Bryan Keith Collins, 52, of Holland Point passed away December 26, 2023. He was born January 12, 1971, in Bethesda to Gary William and Sharon Denise (Monica) Collins. Bryan was raised in Prince Frederick and graduated from Calvert High School. He attended ABC Electrical School for four years before becoming a Union electrician with IBEW Local 26 and held his Journeyman License. He married Beth Holt in 1995 and they have lived in North Beach for 28 years. Bryan loved being outdoors, fishing, hunting and was the first mate on several local charter boats. He also loved to take his family out on the water in his boat. He truly loved being with his family, especially his children and grandchildren and was the proudest father and grandfather. He will be remembered as a caring, and loving person who was loved by many, always put his family first and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Bryan is survived by his loving wife, Beth Collins, children Austin Bryan Collins and fiancé Heather Ostrowski of Kent Island and Alyssa Marie Barry and husband Travis of Huntingtown, grandchildren Wyatt and Ridge Barry, his devoted parents Gary and Sharon Collins of Prince Frederick, twin brother Bill Collins and wife Launa of St. Petersburg, FL, and sister Kelly Collins of Prince Frederick.