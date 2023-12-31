One Suspect in Custody After Carjacking of Off-Duty Cop, Police Seeking Second Suspect

Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Major Crimes Division identified and charged a suspect wanted for the recent carjacking of an off-duty PGPD officer in Oxon Hill. The suspect is 19-year-old Anthony Stewart of Washington, DC. Detectives are actively working to identify the second suspect in this case.

On December 28, 2023, at approximately 5:05 pm, while the officer’s family was sitting inside of the family’s personal vehicle in the 6700 block of Oxon Hill Road, two suspects approached the vehicle and forced the occupants out.

During the incident, the officer discharged his department-issued duty weapon. The victims nor the suspects were injured.

During the course of the investigation, PGPD detectives were able to locate Stewart. With the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Department, Stewart was taken into custody in Washington, DC, on Friday where he remains in custody pending extradition to Prince George’s County. He is charged with carjacking, robbery, theft, and additional charges.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation and would like to speak to a detective, they are asked to please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0077376.

