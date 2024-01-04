UPDATE: Accidental House Fire Sends Homeowner and Firefighter to Hospital with Burns

UPDATE 1/4/2024: On December 31, 2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m., firefighters responded to 18 Castletown Court in Waldorf, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the 2-story single family home.

The occupant/owner is identified as Carlton Knight with the estimated loss being $150,000.00

59 firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s County responded and controlled the fire in approximately 30 minutes.

Investigation found the homeowner left a pan of oil heating on the stove unattended. He was alerted to the fire by the smoke detector.

While trying to put the fire out he received burns to his wrist. He transported himself to the hospital. He and his nephew are being assisted by the Red Cross.

A 18-year-old firefighter was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.



On Sunday, December 31, 2023, at approximately 4:20 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments were alerted to Castletown Court in Waldorf, for the house on fire.

Dispatchers advised to responding units they received over five 911 calls with multiple callers reporting the house was on fire with fire through the roof.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a 2-story residence with fire through the roof with extensions into the second floor and attic. A working fire dispatch was started which alerted additional units to the scene.

Evacuation tones were sounded at 4:39 p.m., one 18-year-old firefighter suffered 1st and 2nd degree burns.

The injured firefighters was transported to an area hospital while medics consulted with an area burn center.

All photos courtesy of the Waldorf VFD and Charles County PIO.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighters placed the fire under control in under 35 minutes.

All home occupants were able to escape without injury and no other known injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

