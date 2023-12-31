UPDATE: Firefighter Suffers Burns While Battling House Fire in Waldorf

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, at approximately 4:20 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments were alerted to Castletown Court in Waldorf, for the house on fire.

Dispatchers advised to all responding units they were receiving multiple 911 calls saying the house was on fire, with fire reportedly through the roof.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in under 4 minutes to find a 2-story residence with fire through the roof and garage.

A working fire dispatch was started which alerted additional units to the scene.

Evacuation tones were sounded at 4:39 p.m., one 18-year-old firefighter suffered 1st and 2nd degree burns.

Expect delays in the area of University Drive, Tadcaster Circle and Castletown Court along with surrounding streets.

Incident is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.