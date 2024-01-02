Fire Marshal Investigating Reported Arson in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, at approximately 8:40 a.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, and Charles County responded to the 40000 block of Duke Road in Mechanicsville, for the structure fire reported out.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story residence with nothing evident and made contact with the homeowner.

The homeowner advised a tenant lit the bedroom on fire, which the homeowner then extinguished prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Volunteers checked the bedroom and surrounding areas for extensions which provided negative results.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate the cause of the fire.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

