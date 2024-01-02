No Injuries Reported After Garbage Truck Overturns in Waldorf

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at approximately 9:13 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Leonardtown Road and Billingsley Road in Waldorf, for the motor vehicle collision involving a large vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Garbage truck overturned in the median with a large fuel leak.

All occupants self-extricated from the vehicle and reported no injuries.

All EMS services were placed into service and firefighters/HAZMAT crews operated on the scene for over 30 minutes to mitigate the fuel leak.

Police are investigating the collision.