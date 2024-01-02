Two Transported with Minor Injuries After Single Vehicle Overturns in Hughesville

January 2, 2024

On Monday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 8:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Leonardtown Road on the Hughesville Bypass, for a serious motor vehicle collision with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find single vehicle overturned approximately 150 feet off the roadway, over a guardrail and down an embankment.

Firefighters quickly accessed the vehicle and found both occupants self extricated from the vehicle.

Two occupants were assisted to the roadway where they were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The scene was turned over to Maryland State Police for investigation.

All photos courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad.


