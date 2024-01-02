Associate Professor and Associate Dean of Faculty Kelly Neiles Speaks on Panel at National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine

On December 5th, 2023, Associate Professor Kelly Neiles spoke as an invited panelist at a committee meeting entitled “Equitable and Effective Teaching in Undergraduate STEM Education: A Framework for Institutions, Educators, and Disciplines” held at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) in Washington, D.C.

The Board on Science Education at NASEM is conducting a study on Equitable and Effective Teaching in Undergraduate STEM Education with support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and the National Science Foundation.

The study will ultimately develop an evidence-based framework for equitable and effective teaching in undergraduate STEM education and provide an analysis of policies and practices at the departmental, programmatic and institutional levels that can facilitate implementation of the principles in the framework.

As a researcher active in the field of equitable teaching practices in undergraduate STEM education, Neiles provided input on an initial draft of the framework with a specific focus on equitable practices in laboratory settings.

The committee intends to collect input from various stakeholders and in multiple formats to inform the final report and its recommendations. At the hybrid public meeting in December, the committee heard thoughts on the discussion draft from individuals and representatives of stakeholder groups which they will now use to create their final report.