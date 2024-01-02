No Injuries Reported After Mattawoman Middle School Bus is Rear-Ended in Waldorf

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at approximately 3:17 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Berry Road and Western Parkway in Waldorf, after an ambulance reported a school bus was rear-ended.

An ambulance reported a school bus was rear-ended with unknown injuries being reported. A Mass Casualty Motor Vehicle Collision assignment was dispatched.

The bus is being reported as a Mattawoman Middle School bus carrying 29 students on board.

As of 3:34 p.m., NO INJURIES are being reported and units are being placed in service.

Police are investigating the collision and Berry Road will have multiple lanes closed in the area of Western Parkway.

Updates will be provided when they become available.