Changes to Breezy Point Campground Policies for 2024 Cause Controversy

With camping season quickly approaching, the Calvert County Parks and Recreation has posted some new rules and regulations that many regular and seasoned campers don’t agree with and oppose.

“If you’re planning to camp at Breezy Point next summer, be advised there will be changes in our reservation system and the permitted duration of your stay.

These changes will create more camping opportunities and increase the number of campsites available”.

Starting in 2024, all campsites will be open for daily camping only. Seasonal camping will no longer be available.

Reservations can be made for up to 14 days at a time, with a required one-day break between stays. The same site cannot be guaranteed for the next 14-day period.

Previous years, campers could pay for their spot for entirety of the summer season to camp and enjoy the amenities.

Additionally, changes to the 2024 Camping season include.

Maximum number of campers per site being 6 people.

Only 2 vehicles are allotted at the campsite, all other vehicles will need to park in the public parking area. Only 1 RV, travel trailer, or pop-up camper is allotted, and a maximum of two tents are permitted on the campsites.

No utility trailers, boats, golf carts, or scooters are allowed in the Park

Camping Fees

Before Memorial Day and after Labor Day weekends, the fee is $60 per night.

Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day; Monday through Thursday is $60 per night.

Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day; Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays are $70 per night. (Note: There is a two-night minimum for weekend reservations and a three-night minimum for holiday weekend reservations.)

Upon check-in, a $20 key deposit is collected and refunded with the return of the key.

Reservations open in February after Presidents Day, will be online-only and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis through the Xplor reservation system here. Both returning and new campers will need an account to reserve a campsite. We no longer have a waitlist, so remember to make an account.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground will open for the season on May 1, 2024. You can find more information about the changes and rates online at www.calvertcountymd.gov/BreezyPoint or by phone at 410-535-1600, ext. 2649.