Police Seeking Assistance to Identify and Locate Two Individuals Connected With a Theft at Optimal Vapor in Lexington Park

On Monday, December 18, 2023, at approximately 10:55 a.m., two subjects, one male and one female, entered Optimal Vapor on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, and while in the store, both individuals concealed an item on their person, and then walked out of the business, failing to pay for any of the items.

Community members with information about this suspect or this incident are asked to contact DFC David Katulich at [email protected] or 301-475-4200, ext. 8164. Please reference case number 71027-23.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

