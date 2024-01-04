Henry Lackey High School Student to be Charged with Assault

January 4, 2024

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, three students at Henry Lackey High School were engaged in a verbal argument.

The school resource officer attempted to intervene at which time one of the students attempted to swing at the officer.

The officer was able to gain control of the student and de-escalate the situation. The student will be charged with assault and affray.

The student also faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Barry at 301-609-3282 ext. 0574

