Former Anne Arundel County Police Department Civilian Employee Charged

On September 26, 2023, the Anne Arundel County Police Department became aware of a possible theft scheme involving a former civilian Police Department employee.

The investigation revealed the former employee, Kenneth Moore, displayed an Anne Arundel County E-Z Pass transponder issued to his county vehicle more than 70 times in his personal vehicle during personal travel during the past three years.

Mr. Moore used the county-issued transponder in his personal vehicle to travel in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and New Jersey.

After consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office, Mr. Moore was charged on January 3, 2024, with misdemeanor theft scheme and numerous counts of misdemeanor theft.