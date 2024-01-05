UPDATE: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Head-on Collision That Killed Huntingtown Man

UPDATE: Preliminary investigation revealed the Ford Edge operated by Gregory L. Cristarella, 73 of Huntingtown, was traveling westbound on Plum Point Road approaching Kimberly Lane when multiple witnesses observed Cristarella driving on the wrong side of the roadway and colliding with the tow truck.

Cristarella was transported to CalvertHealth where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the tow truck, identified as Robert H. Bradford, 42 of Mechanicsville, was transported to CalvertHealth with minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to it is asked to contact M/DFC Jeffrey Hardesty with the Crash Reconstruction Team at 410-535-2800 or by email, [email protected].

On Friday, January 5, 2024, at approximately 9:42 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Patrol Bureau responded to a reported head-on motor vehicle collision along Plum Point Road in the area of Kimberly Lane in Huntingtown.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies identified two vehicles – a tow truck and a Ford Edge – involved in the crash.

Emergency services transported one adult male from the scene to CalvertHealth, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Another individual was transported to CalvertHealth with injuries assessed as non-life threatening.

As a result of the collision, Plum Point Road is currently closed in both directions to facilitate accident reconstruction.

Further updates will be provided as additional details become available.

1/5/2023: On Friday, January 5, 2024, at approximately 9:46 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Plum Point Road and Kimberly Lane in Huntingtown, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with possible entrapment and ejection.

Dispatchers advised they were receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on collision with possible entrapment, and subject possibly laying in the roadway.

Police arrived on the scene to confirm a head-on collision involving a heavy duty wrecker and a passenger vehicle. Officers advised the wrecker was leaking fuel, the operator of the passenger vehicle was trapped with no pulse, and the operator of the wrecker was laying in the roadway.

Firefighters arrived and began performing rapid extrication where they removed the victim in under 5 minutes, medics requested a helicopter to land nearby.

Prior to the arrival of Maryland State Police Aviation, the victim of the passenger vehicle was transported to an area hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

The operator of the wrecker was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

HAZMAT crews responded due to the wrecker leaking fuel, and to assist in off-loading over 175 gallons of diesel from the vehicle.

The roadway remains closed (as of 1:30 p.m.) for investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.